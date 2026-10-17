Nawaz hits out at PTI govt, says emergency should have been imposed in KP earlier

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif interacts with his supporters in London. — X/@MurtazaViews/File

Nawaz says KP situation had become increasingly alarming.

Says emergency was essential to addressing security challenges.

PTI administrations failed to deliver effective governance: Nawaz.



LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif has strongly backed the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, declaring that the decision was necessary and should have been taken much earlier to prevent the province’s deteriorating law and order situation from getting out of control.

Speaking during a meeting in London, Nawaz said the situation in KP had become increasingly alarming under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and that the federal authorities should have intervened earlier.

He maintained that the emergency was an essential step in restoring order and addressing the security and administrative challenges facing the province.

The three-time former prime minister accused PTI of causing serious damage to KP during its nearly 13 years in power, alleging that successive PTI administrations had failed to deliver effective governance and had neglected the interests of ordinary people.

The PML-N president said the people of KP were patriotic Pakistanis who deserved better leadership and governance. He accused PTI of failing to fulfil its responsibilities towards the province and its residents.

In particularly strong criticism of the PTI leadership, Nawaz questioned the use of provincial government resources for political confrontation with the federal authorities.

He asked in which country a provincial chief minister could use official resources to march on the federal capital and challenge the federation.

He also questioned the justification for using the resources of one province against Islamabad and other provinces, arguing that such actions undermined the principles of responsible governance and the relationship between the federation and its constituent units.

The PML-N president said KP had finally been freed from PTI’s rule, describing the development as a major relief for the province and its people.

His remarks came days after President Asif Ali Zardari approved the imposition of emergency and governor’s rule in KP on October 11, following recommendations from the federal cabinet headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The federal government justified the decision by citing the worsening security situation and accusing the PTI-led provincial administration of failing to cooperate adequately in the fight against terrorism.

The decision resulted in the suspension of the PTI-led provincial government and the transfer of executive authority to the governor under the emergency arrangements.

PTI has strongly opposed the move, describing it as unconstitutional and politically motivated. The party has challenged the emergency and governor’s rule in the Peshawar High Court, seeking restoration of the elected provincial government.

Nawaz, however, maintained that the intervention was overdue and necessary in view of the circumstances prevailing in the province.

Turning to the country’s broader political and economic situation, the former prime minister said the PML-N remained fully committed to Pakistan’s development, stability and prosperity.

He said the federal and provincial governments were working to improve the lives of ordinary citizens and address the challenges facing the country, stressing that public welfare and national development remained central priorities for his party.