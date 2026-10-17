Several Taliban personnel killed during infiltration attempt in KP's Kurram: sources

Security forces target Afghan Taliban's Shapola Base Camp in response to unprovoked firing on October 17, 2026. — Reporter

Firing reported in Taida sector and Ghozgarhi: sources.

Say Taliban action aimed to facilitate terrorist crossings.

Shapola base camp destroyed during retaliatory action.



Afghan Taliban forces opened unprovoked fire in the Taida sector of Upper Kurram and Ghozgarhi, prompting a strong and effective response from the Pakistan Army, security sources said on Saturday.

Afghan Taliban resorted to unprovoked firing to facilitate the crossing of foreign terrorists, the sources said, adding that the Pakistan Army responded effectively, targeting the Afghan Taliban’s Topser post and Shipola base camp.

Several Afghan Taliban personnel were killed along the Ghozgarhi border, while the Shipola base camp was destroyed during the retaliatory action, the sources said.

They added that Taliban personnel had abandoned a border post following the Pakistan Army’s response.

Earlier this month, Pakistan conducted well-planned and calibrated aerial strikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan, killing multiple militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan, according the Ministry of Information.

In a statement issued on October 1, the ministry said that the strikes were carried out as part of Operation Ghazab lil-Haq and Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorists, their networks and supporters.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years during September 2026.

According to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based independent think tank monitoring anti-state violence in the region, 225 militant attacks were recorded across the country in September, compared with 199 in August — an increase of 13%. Militant attacks increased for the third consecutive month.

Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in February 2026, months after the two countries agreed to a ceasefire in October 2025 following clashes along several border points.

Despite multiple rounds of talks, Islamabad and Kabul have yet to resolve their differences, with the issue of militant groups operating from Afghan soil remaining a major point of contention between the two sides.