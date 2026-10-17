French police clash with protesters as tens of thousands rally over cost of living

A woman rides a bicycle past French riot police standing near a burning barricade amid clashes with protesters during a day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris, France, October 17, 2026. — Reuters

Clashes broke out between police and protesters in cities across France on Saturday as tens of thousands of people took to the streets in some of the country's most violent protests in years over rising costs and declining public services.

Some 272 people had been arrested by mid-afternoon after violent incidents involving hooded individuals, including in Paris, Marseille in the south, Rennes in the northwest, Toulouse in the southwest and Angers in the west, the Interior Ministry said.

"Such actions include attempted looting, confrontations with law enforcement, the setting of fires to street furniture and the targeting of seats of power and media outlets," it said, blaming the unrest on what it described as the "ultra-left".

In Lyon, in east-central France, protesters also set ablaze a tourist office.

A protester uses a fireworks amid clashes during a day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris, France, October 17, 2026. — Reuters

The protests began last ‌month at high schools in Paris' poor northern suburbs, where anger over teacher shortages and shabby facilities evolved into a broader movement focused on inequality, public spending and living standards.

"We are fighting because the cost of living is too harsh, because the price of fuel is too high, because high school pupils are being violently attacked and hurt all over the country just for trying to protest and ask for more teachers and decent learning conditions," said Lola, a 19-year-old protester in Paris.

A large police presence was visible in central Paris, especially near landmarks such as the Champs-Elysees and the Arc de Triomphe, which were excluded from the routes of two authorised demonstrations.

Protesters in high-visibility vests blocked streets, recalling the Yellow Vest movement that marked President Emmanuel Macron's previous term in office.

French riot police react next to a burning barricade amid clashes with protesters during a day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris, France, October 17, 2026. — Reuters

In Marseille, the mayor said the town hall had been vandalised and that additional police were being sent to the city following talks with the prime minister and interior minister.

About 100 people walked towards the start of the protests shouting "All cops are bastards", according to a Reuters witness.

Macron, who urged calm on Friday, is entering the final stretch of his presidency amid a fragmented political landscape and growing pressure over the economy.

France's efforts to reduce public debt have failed to reassure investors, pushing government borrowing costs to their highest levels in more than two decades.

Police response under scrutiny

Police tactics have drawn criticism following a series of injuries among demonstrators, including a teenager who lost a hand after picking up a stun grenade. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said more than 900 police officers had also been injured in previous protests.

A masked protester sits on a chair as protesters block a street amid clashes during a day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris, France, October 17, 2026. — Reuters

The police watchdog is investigating at least two dozen allegations of police violence. France suspended the use of stun grenades during the student demonstrations, but Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said they could be used on Saturday.

Calls on social media for veterans of previous protest movements to join the demonstrations appeared to have broadened participation, raising the prospect of larger.

The Yellow Vest movement emerged in 2018 in opposition to diesel taxes before expanding into a wider protest against living costs and inequality. The movement subsided after Macron announced billions of euros in tax cuts.

Yannick Maillou, a teacher from La Creche in western France who participated in the Yellow Vest movement, said several gathering points had been organised locally for Saturday's protests, with labour unions also encouraging participation.