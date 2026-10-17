US diplomat Natalie Baker hails historic women's tennis tournament in Pakistan as milestone for sports diplomacy

United States Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker addresses the closing ceremony of the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) Women's World Tennis W15 Futures Tournament in Islamabad, October 17, 2026. — Facebook/@PAKTENNIS

ISLAMABAD/LONDON: United States Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker has praised Pakistan for hosting its first international women's tennis tournament at the W15 level, describing the event as a historic milestone for women's sports and an important opportunity to strengthen international relations through sports diplomacy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) Women's World Tennis W15 Futures Tournament in Islamabad on Saturday, Baker congratulated the organisers for bringing together 30 female players from 17 countries and territories to compete in Pakistan.

"I was especially pleased to learn that this is the first women's tournament at this level ever held in Pakistan. That makes it a real milestone, and everyone who helped make this happen should be very proud," Baker told players, officials and distinguished guests.

"The United States believes in the power of sports to teach teamwork, resilience, and the ability to build connections between our people and our countries. And those connections last long after the final point. Sports diplomacy remained an important part of America's international engagement and expressed hope that more Pakistani athletes would compete at major international sporting events. As the United States prepares to host the Summer 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, we look forward to seeing more Pakistani athletes on the world stage," she said.

The senior American diplomat said the international players had experienced competitive tennis, sportsmanship and Pakistani hospitality throughout the tournament.

She thanked Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Ansir and Sufia Junaid, and the Pakistan Tennis Federation for organising the championship.

Baker also paid tribute to Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi's historic achievement at the 2010 US Open, where he reached two doubles finals and became the first Pakistani tennis player to contest a Grand Slam final. She praised his continuing efforts to create opportunities for the next generation of Pakistani tennis players.

Junaid Family Foundation Chairman and Trustee Ansir Junaid presents souvenir to United States Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker at the closing ceremony of the Women's World Tennis W15 Futures Tournament in Islamabad, October 17, 2026. — Reporter

Baker thanked American-Pakistani couple Ansir and Sufia Junaid for their work in bringing Pakistan and the US closer, through sports and health initiatives.

She said that the JFF, led by co-chairs Ansir and Sufia, supported the championship as part of its broader commitment to women's empowerment, maternal health, education and opportunities for young women across Pakistan.

French tennis player Astrid Cirotte won the women's singles championship, while China's Ru Xi Wu and Thailand's Kamonwan Yodpetch secured the women's doubles title.

Baker joined Ansir and Sufia in presenting prizes to the tournament winners during the closing ceremony.

Speaking about the tournament's significance, Ansir said the event demonstrated how international sporting competitions could inspire young women while bringing together policymakers, philanthropists and development partners.

"What we saw this week was about much more than tennis," said Ansir.

"We saw talented athletes competing at a high level, young people seeing what is possible, and leaders understanding what more we can accomplish. Pakistan means a great deal to me personally. To be able to bring people together here, invest in ideas that can make a difference and see that work gaining momentum is enormously meaningful."

Sufia said the foundation viewed investments in women's healthcare, education and sporting opportunities as interconnected efforts to create lasting social change.

"For us, these efforts are all connected," she said.

"A healthy pregnancy can give a child a stronger beginning. Education can open doors. And seeing athletes compete on an international stage can inspire a young girl to imagine a future she may never have considered. We want to invest in those moments that can change a life."