Why ‘Hunger Game' star reached painful point after years in Hollywood

Leven Rambin has shared an emotional message about her acting career.

The star admitted that the life she once dreamed of has not turned out the way she expected.

The actress, who played Glimmer in The Hunger Games, recently posted a video on TikTok where she spoke about the sadness she feels after spending years trying to make her childhood dream come true.

Rambin, however, explained that acting was something she wanted to do from a young age.

So after working in Hollywood for so many years, she has started to feel that things have not gone the way she hoped.

She said it is painful to accept that a dream she once cared so much about may look different from what she imagined.

The 36-year-old also shared how hard it can be to feel overlooked in an industry where actors are always hoping for their next chance.

She admitted that sometimes, letting go of an old dream feels easier than continuing to feel unwanted.

Her video quickly caught people's attention, with many fans offering her kind words and support.

Rambin, moreover, then later cleared up the confusion about her future. Speaking to Just Jared, she explained that she was going through a difficult time in her mid thirties, but she was not quitting acting.

She has appeared in shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and One Tree Hill.

She also left Fire Country to focus on starting a family.