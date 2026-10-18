Louis Tomlinson remembers pal Liam Payne after death anniversary

Louis Tomlinson shared an emotional message for friend Liam Payne on the occasion of his second death anniversary, and moved fans to tears.

The 34-year-old musician took to X and wrote, "My hero. Always! Miss you every day brother."

The Back to You hitmaker was one of the closest friends to the late One Direction member and has been very vocal about missing his pal after he left the world in a tragedy.

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Fans flocked to the comments and left heartfelt messages, including, "Sending you my most and warm hug. Im sure Liam is so proud of you and the boys, lots of love Louis. We love you," and "Liam Payne Forever."

A third chimed in, "He still lives through us," and "Liam you’re so missed. Lots of love Louis, I’m sure Payno is very proud of who you are and who you become."

More added, "he’s always watching over you baby, don’t ever forget that," and "I can’t even begin to imagine how you must feel. If we, as fans, miss him this much, I can’t begin to comprehend what it must be like to lose someone you considered a brother. I love you, and I hope you feel surrounded by love, especially in the hardest moments like this one," wrote one.

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