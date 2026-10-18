Drake calls lawsuit over ‘Janice STFU' completely false

Drake is facing a new problem over his hit song Janice STFU, after a songwriter claimed that the rapper took the catchy part of the song from his work.



But Drake is not accepting the claim and his team has made it clear that they strongly disagree with the accusation.

The lawsuit was filed by Aviel Calev Hirschfield, a music producer and songwriter who says he created the chorus with Drake in mind.

He claims the idea came to him after he heard Lykke Li’s song I Follow Rivers.

According to Hirschfield, the version released by Drake sounds very similar to the music he had already made.

The claim, however, has now brought attention to how the song was created.

Hirschfield also says the original music recordings are still available and can help support his case.

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Drake’s team, meanwhile, has a very different story as in a statement shared with TMZ, they said, “There is not one iota of truth to these accusations.”

They also called the lawsuit an attempt to get attention and damage the rapper’s work.

This is not the first time someone has raised concerns about Drake’s music.

In May, rapper 1900Rugrat claimed that a beat on ICEMAN sounded like music he had sent Drake.

That earlier dispute did not lead to a lawsuit, but the new case puts Janice STFU under fresh attention.