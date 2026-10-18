Kolkata festival stampede kills 17, injures dozens; authorities fear death toll could rise

An ambulance carrying victims after a stampede during a Hindu religious event in Kolkata, India, on Oc. — AFP

Crush occurred at Kolkata's Sarada Park pandal on Saturday evening, police say.

Police cite heavy crowds, rain, but exact cause of crush remains unclear.

Modi pledges 200,000 INR for victims' families and 50,000 INR for injured.

KOLKATA, India, October 18 (Reuters-style) - A stampede at a Hindu religious festival in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata killed 17 people and injured 25 others on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for the victims' families.

The incident occurred at around 7:40 pm local time at the exit gate of the Sarada Park, also known as the Chorbagan, Durga Puja pandal in the city's Girish Park area, according to a statement by Kolkata Police.

Police attributed the incident to heavy crowds of festival visitors amid rainfall. The injured were rescued and taken to Medical College and Hospital for treatment, the police statement said, adding that police reinforcements, firefighters, disaster management personnel, ambulances and medical teams had been deployed.

The pandal was closed to visitors following the incident, police said.

Adhikari said 17 people had been brought dead to hospital and 25 others were injured. He visited the hospital where the injured were being treated, according to reports by Press Trust of India.

Modi expressed sorrow over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved families, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement published by the government's Press Information Bureau.

The government announced compensation of 200,000 rupees ($2,106) from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each person killed, while those injured would receive 50,000 rupees each, the statement said.

The government also said the West Bengal administration was providing assistance to affected families.

Durga Puja is one of the largest annual religious and cultural festivals in West Bengal, drawing large crowds to temporary structures known as pandals, where idols of the Hindu goddess Durga are displayed for worship.

The festival celebrates the goddess's victory over the demon Mahishasura and is marked by elaborate decorations, religious ceremonies and public gatherings across the state.

The cause of the crowd surge was not independently established in the official information available. Reports carried by Indian media cited differing accounts of how the incident unfolded, including the impact of rainfall and a rush among people near the venue's entrance and exit.