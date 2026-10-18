Sri Lanka win toss, opt to field first against Pakistan in ODI tri-series opener

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (centre) and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis (right) at the toss ahead of their ODI tri-series opener at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, October 18, 2026. – X/@TheRealPCB

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Pakistan in the opening match of the ODI tri-nation series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi said wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig was making his ODI debut in the opening match of the tri-nation series.

Afridi said Pakistan would aim to score around 300 runs in the match.

After the series opener, the hosts will face England at the same venue on October 20.

Sri Lanka will take on England in Rawalpindi on October 22, after which the tournament will move to Lahore for the remaining group-stage fixtures.

The Green Shirts will face England at Gaddafi Stadium on 25 October before meeting Sri Lanka at the same venue on 27 October. Sri Lanka and England will then contest the final group-stage match on 29 October.

The top two teams will qualify for the final, scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium on 31 October.

Pakistan enter the tournament after winning their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka 2-1. Led by Sahibzada Farhan, the Green Shirts won the first two matches before Sri Lanka claimed victory in the final T20I.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.