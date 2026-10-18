Pakistan-Iran border temporarily closed over security, smuggling concerns, clarifies official

Iranian tankers stand in a queue waiting at the Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan, Balochistan, June 18, 2025. — AFP

Balochistan CM's aide says Pakistan-Iran border could reopen soon.

Coordinated system being developed to improve border affairs: Rind.

Quetta traders warn border closure would result in financial losses.

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Sunday refuted social media rumours regarding the "temporary" closure of Pakistan-Iran border, clarifying that the move aims to address security concerns, curb smuggling and improve border management.

In a statement, Adviser to the Balochistan CM Shahid Rind said that the temporary closure of the Pakistan-Iran border was necessary to address security concerns, prevent smuggling and improve the border management system.

According to Rind, positive progress was being made in resolving administrative issues related to the border through discussions between senior officials of Pakistan and Iran.

"In view of the current progress, the Pakistan-Iran border is likely to reopen soon," he said, adding that a coordinated system was being developed to improve border affairs, prevent smuggling and maintain law and order.

Rind said that effective border management would help control unrest in border areas and create opportunities to provide better facilities to traders.

He urged the public not to pay heed to unverified information and rumours circulating on social media regarding the border's closure.

The Quetta Chamber of Commerce had previously said that the closure of the border disrupted trade, leaving trucks carrying goods stranded on both sides.

The chamber had warned that the federal government's sudden decision would result in financial losses, saying approximately 2,000 trucks travelling from Iran to Pakistan and from Pakistan to Iran were stranded.

The chamber's officials said that traders dealing with Iran had been advised to suspend new purchases amid uncertainty over the border situation.

They also said the commerce ministry had directed traders to temporarily stop making new bookings for goods imported from Iran.