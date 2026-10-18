Maldives president to visit Pakistan next week for trade, defence talks

Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and PM Shehbaz Sharif. — MOFA

Pakistan, Maldives to explore cooperation across key sectors.

Business forum to seek fresh trade, investment opportunities.

Multiple bilateral agreements expected during three-day visit.

ISLAMABAD: Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu will undertake a three-day state visit to Pakistan from October 20 to 22 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

President Muizzu will be accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, Muizzu will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, who will host a state banquet in his honour. He will also hold restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Shehbaz.

The two sides will review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, health, education, tourism, agriculture, defence, maritime security, climate change and people-to-people exchanges. They will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

A Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum will also be held during the visit to promote interaction between the business communities of the two countries and explore new opportunities for trade and investment, the FO said.

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding covering different areas of bilateral cooperation are expected to be signed, according to the Foreign Office.

The visit is the first by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years and comes as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1966.

Pakistan and the Maldives share close ties rooted in shared faith, mutual respect and longstanding goodwill, with cooperation at regional and international forums. The upcoming visit reflects their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.