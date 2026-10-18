Pakistan's first astronaut to travel to space on November 25: minister

An astronaut works outside a space station airlock in this image released October 8, 2014. — Reuters

Pakistan targets moon landing by 2035.

China supporting country’s human spaceflight programme.

Narowal university to establish first space museum.

NAROWAL: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday announced that Pakistan's first astronaut would travel to space on November 25, marking a major milestone in the country’s space programme with support from China.

Addressing the closing ceremony of World Space Week in Narowal, Iqbal said friendly country China was cooperating with Pakistan in its astronauts’ journey to space.

"With China’s cooperation, Pakistan will reach new heights in the field of space research," the federal minister said.

He added that Pakistan had set a target of achieving a moon landing by 2035.

Iqbal highlighted the growing importance of satellite technology, saying it had become one of the most critical technologies not only for Pakistan but across the world.

He said the country’s national security system was also linked to satellite technology, while discussions globally had now moved beyond the moon towards establishing human settlements on Mars.

“If we do not conduct research, we will fall behind in the race for development,” the minister warned.

Iqbal stressed the need to encourage young people to ask questions and develop the curiosity to seek their answers.

“Pakistan will have to regain the leadership in knowledge and research that was once our identity,” he said.

The minister also said the University of Narowal had secured first position at the Islamabad Science Festival.

He announced that construction of a centre for advanced technology and emerging sciences at the University of Narowal would begin this year.

According to Iqbal, the project had remained confined to files during the previous government’s tenure.

He further announced that resources had been arranged to establish what he described as Pakistan’s first space museum at the University of Narowal.

Pakistan-China space cooperation

Pakistan’s planned human spaceflight is part of broader space cooperation with Beijing.

Two Pakistani pilots, Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud, have undergone training at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center in Beijing, according to Reuters.

The two were selected from around 20 finalists drawn from an initial pool of Pakistani pilots and scientists. Their training has included Chinese-language instruction, spacecraft systems and preparation for microgravity and the g-forces experienced during launch.

One of the two is to become the first Pakistani — and the first foreign astronaut — to travel aboard China’s Tiangong space station.

The selected astronaut will serve as a “payload specialist”, conducting Pakistani scientific experiments during an approximately week-long stay in space.

Pakistan and China are also cooperating on a Pakistani-built lunar rover expected to fly on China’s Chang’e 8 lunar mission around 2028.