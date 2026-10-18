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Charli XCX embraces her ‘Brat era' as she parties in LA

Charli’s black eye makeup was also smudged, adding to her messy party look

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Published October 18, 2026

Charli XCX embraces her ‘Brat era as she parties in LA

Charli XCX gave fans another glimpse of her wild side when she stepped out in Los Angeles after a night of partying with some of the biggest names in showbiz.

The singer was spotted leaving the Academy Museum Gala after party on Saturday night, carrying margarita as she walked down the street.

Wearing a tiny black dress with a deep neckline, high heels and ripped tights, Charli looked like she really enjoyed herself.

Her black eye makeup was also smudged, adding to her messy party look.

Charli XCX embraces her ‘Brat era as she parties in LA

Charli, who became a huge name with her album Brat, was joined by a large group of people as she left the party in the early hours of the morning.

READ MORE: Charlie XCX reveals 'worst place mentally' after career defining success

Other stars, however, were also spotted enjoying the night as Isla Fisher wore a black dress with a high slit, while Hunter Schafer left holding hands with PinkPantheress, who wore leather shorts and a matching top.

Adrien Brody attended with his partner, Georgina Chapman, who wore a black floral gown.

Charli's night out came after she appeared in a TikTok video with Madonna and Julia Garner.

The three danced and played around on a hotel bed in the clip.

The video came after Madonna's appearance at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where her speech left fans confused when she admitted she was unsure what the award was for.

For Charli, moreover, the party seemed to be all about having fun and enjoying the night.

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