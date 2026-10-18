KP governor's rule, emergency unlikely to end in 90 or 180 days: Vawda

Senator Faisal Vawda addresses a press conference in Islamabad on October 13, 2026. — Geo News

Vawda says political parties lack political capital.

Senator praises prime minister’s current performance.

Urges govt to address Fazl’s reservations.



Senator Faisal Vawda has said he does not see the governor’s rule and emergency imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ending within 90 or even 180 days.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Jirga", Vawda said no political party currently possessed political capital, adding that everyone in the country would now have to work, “more or less”.

"I appreciate the prime minister’s current performance," he said.

Referring to the prevailing political situation, the senator said: "This is part one. Parts two and three will also come."

However, Vawda said he did not foresee the imposition of further governor’s rule, martial law or a presidential system.

He also said that if JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had reservations, the government should address them.

Vawda said the country had now embarked on a path towards “positive democracy”.

Speaking about his election to the Senate, Vawda said the PPP and MQM-P had voted for him, while the PML-N had not.

“I have no connection with them whatsoever,” he said, referring to the PML-N.

The senator also claimed that the PTI founder had gone “100% further” in his politics than the founder of MQM.

KP under new administrative setup

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered a new administrative setup last week after President Asif Ali Zardari imposed emergency and governor’s rule, effectively sidelining the PTI-led provincial government.

The president approved and signed the summary on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution following recommendations by the federal cabinet and reports on the province’s law-and-order situation.

Under the new arrangement, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi exercises the provincial government’s functions on behalf of the federation with the assistance of an 11-member advisory council, while Parliament exercises the provincial assembly’s legislative powers.

The presidential proclamation states that the chief minister, provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants and advocate general cease to hold office. The provincial assembly, however, has not been dissolved.