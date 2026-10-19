Dua Lipa fights back as Samsung tries to dismiss $15 million lawsuit

Dua Lipa is not giving up on her legal fight against Samsung after the company tried to get her $15 million lawsuit thrown out of court.



The singer says Samsung used her photo on its television boxes without asking her.

She believes the picture could make people think she had agreed to promote the company and its products.

The photo was taken backstage at the Austin City Limits music festival in 2024.

According to Dua’s lawsuit, it later appeared on Samsung TV boxes sold in the United States.

She, however, says that she never gave the company permission to use her picture this way.

Dua’s lawyers have now answered Samsung’s request to end the case. They say the singer is careful about choosing the brands she works with and people could have thought Samsung was one of them because her picture appeared on its products.

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Samsung, whereas , sees things differently as the company says the photo was there to show the kind of entertainment people could watch on its televisions.

It also says another company told it that the necessary permission had been given.

Dua is asking for at least $15 million in damages, but the court has not yet decided who is right.

Samsung is due to respond on November 13, 2026, with a court hearing planned for December 14.

Until then, the fight over Dua’s photo is far from over.