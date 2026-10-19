 
Geo News

Dua Lipa fights back as Samsung tries to dismiss $15 million lawsuit

The legal fight over Dua Lipa’s photo is far from over

By
Web Desk
|

Published October 19, 2026

Dua Lipa fights back as Samsung tries to dismiss $15 million lawsuit

Dua Lipa is not giving up on her legal fight against Samsung after the company tried to get her $15 million lawsuit thrown out of court.

The singer says Samsung used her photo on its television boxes without asking her.

She believes the picture could make people think she had agreed to promote the company and its products.

The photo was taken backstage at the Austin City Limits music festival in 2024.

According to Dua’s lawsuit, it later appeared on Samsung TV boxes sold in the United States.

She, however, says that she never gave the company permission to use her picture this way.

Dua’s lawyers have now answered Samsung’s request to end the case. They say the singer is careful about choosing the brands she works with and people could have thought Samsung was one of them because her picture appeared on its products.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa drops birthday photo dump with husband Callum Turner

Samsung, whereas , sees things differently as the company says the photo was there to show the kind of entertainment people could watch on its televisions.

It also says another company told it that the necessary permission had been given.

Dua is asking for at least $15 million in damages, but the court has not yet decided who is right.

Samsung is due to respond on November 13, 2026, with a court hearing planned for December 14.

Until then, the fight over Dua’s photo is far from over.

Make us preferred on Google
Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber break silence on Presley's death
Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Kaia Gerber break silence on Presley's death
BLACKPINK Rosé, Connor Storrie dance to Taylor Swift's hit song
BLACKPINK Rosé, Connor Storrie dance to Taylor Swift's hit song
Who will Jenna Dewan dance with after Val Chmerkovskiy's 'DWTS' suspension?
Who will Jenna Dewan dance with after Val Chmerkovskiy's 'DWTS' suspension?
Miley Cyrus admits performing doesn't feel 'natural' anymore
Miley Cyrus admits performing doesn't feel 'natural' anymore
Ellen DeGeneres to make TV comeback after four years away?
Ellen DeGeneres to make TV comeback after four years away?
Britney Spears slams copycat artists who say she's 'history': 'I'M PROPHECY'
Britney Spears slams copycat artists who say she's 'history': 'I'M PROPHECY'
Charli XCX embraces her ‘Brat era' as she parties in LA
Charli XCX embraces her ‘Brat era' as she parties in LA
Quentin Tarantino explains why he wants to take break before next film
Quentin Tarantino explains why he wants to take break before next film