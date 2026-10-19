Queen Camilla set to join Strictly audience if Mike Tindall takes on surprise TV challenge

Mike Tindall is preparing for another television challenge, with a former royal butler predicting the rugby star could trade the jungle for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, where Queen Camilla would be keen to cheer him on.

Grant Harrold, who served as a butler to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove between 2004 and 2011, believes Mike could be well suited to Strictly Come Dancing* or even the celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off.

The former England rugby international, who finished fourth on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2022, proved a popular addition to the ITV series.

Speaking to OLBG, Harrold suggested that a return to reality television could be on the cards, although he does not expect Mike to rush into another high-profile appearance.

"I really could see him doing Strictly Come Dancing; I wouldn't rule that out," he said.

"I think the reason he hasn’t done it yet is that it’s too soon after I'm A Celebrity. I think they’re going to give it some time, but I absolutely would not rule it out in the future."

The prospect of Mike taking to the dancefloor could prove particularly appealing if it brought a royal supporter into the audience.

His wife, Zara Tindall, is the daughter of Princess Anne, making him the son-in-law of the Princess Royal's extended royal circle – and Queen Camilla could reportedly be among those cheering him on.

Asked whether the Queen would enjoy watching Mike compete on Strictly, Harrold was confident she would show her support.

"Oh yes, she'd be there supporting him," he said. "I guarantee she'd be in the audience, not every week, but she would absolutely be there 100 per cent. It would be fun to watch."

A stint in the famous Great British Bake Off tent is another possibility in Harrold's view, offering Mike the chance to trade sporting challenges for a more light-hearted competition while raising money for charity.

"I can also see him doing the celebrity version of The Great British Bake Off," he said. "That's quite classy, and you're raising money for