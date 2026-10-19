Nicole Kidman gets surprise at 2026 Victoria Secret Fashion Show

Nicole Kidman got an unexpected moment in the spotlight at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — and this time, she didn’t even need to be on the runway.

The Practical Magic 2 star, 59, attended the October 18 show in Los Angeles wearing a crisp white shirt, striped tie and lingerie-inspired skirt.

But her outfit wasn’t the only thing turning heads. Models strutted down the runway to Adéla’s viral hit “Nicole Kidman,” leaving the Hollywood star smiling as her very own name filled the room.

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The Slovak pop star, 22, previously caught Kidman’s attention, too. Asked about Adéla at the Practical Magic sequel premiere in London, the Oscar winner enthusiastically replied, “Oh, yes! She is! I do know!”

Adéla was understandably stunned by the recognition. “I can’t believe Nicole Kidman knows who I am,” she told Pop Crave, according too Billboard.

“To get the recognition from the person that you wrote the song about, and it being not just any person, it’s Nicole Kidman. Like, she’s a legend.”

And the music wasn’t the only thing keeping Kidman entertained. Another video showed her reacting to Tate McRae commanding the stage in red-hot lingerie.

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McRae joined Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Moroney and KATSEYE in this year’s all-women musical lineup.

The show also brought major runway moments, with Gigi and Bella Hadid returning alongside Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser and Abby Champion. Kylie Jenner made history wearing the brand’s $50 million Fantasy Bra.

After a front-row appearance at Chanel’s Paris show with daughter Faith, Kidman clearly wasn’t done with fashion week-style excitement.