Govt tightens grip on bureaucrats returning from foreign training, deputation

A photograph of the Islamabad airport shows travellers at the international arrival gate. — AFP/File

Govt introduces severe penalties for non-compliance.

Rules also made to plug massive financial blind spots.

Govt outlines thresholds for abandonment of service.

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has placed strict mandatory requirements on degree verification and watertight financial surety tracking for civil servants returning from foreign and local studies, scholarships and deputations.

Under newly released standard operating procedures, the government has signalled that state-funded foreign training and academic excursions will no longer be treated as open-ended vacations, introducing severe career and financial penalties for non-compliance.

Bureaucrats returning from international universities or local academic programmes after study leave often delayed submitting their final credentials. But the new circular changes the game entirely. According to the new circular, officers returning from study leave or foreign scholarships must submit a certified copy of their degree certificate or official academic transcript alongside their joining report.

If an officer fails to submit their degree without a cogent, verifiable reason, they will officially be considered absent from duty.

If a foreign university has delayed official degree issuance, the officer must provide verifiable institutional documentation confirming their "good academic standing" and a justifiable reason for the delay. Without this, rejoining remains blocked.

Once submitted, the degree and joining report are immediately routed to the Training Wing of the ED to ensure permanent, synchronised central record-keeping.

The federal government has also moved to plug massive financial blind spots concerning state-funded scholarships and professional training programmes, where officers previously attempted to jump ship or resign without fulfilling mandatory service tenures.

To combat this, the Establishment Division has instituted a centralised statement of liability protocol for every officer who executes a surety bond. The T-Wing is now mandated to immediately supply comprehensive financial breakdowns to the Executive Wing (E-Wing). This includes the exact cost of the scholarship, training expenses and all recoverable emoluments.

The liability statement explicitly spells out the mandatory length of active service the officer must render to the state upon return.

The document outlines clear thresholds for what constitutes a breach of the surety bond such as unapproved resignation or abandonment of service, along with the precise monetary penalty recoverable from the individual.

This statement of liability will form a core component of the officer's personal file and must be formally presented to competent authorities whenever any administrative decision regarding the officer's career terms is processed.

The ED has also made it clear that applying for an extension of sanctioned leave, study leave or deputation will not, by itself, justify an officer's continued absence. Officers must report on completion of their approved period even if their extension applications are still awaiting approval.

Failure to submit a joining report may result in an officer being treated as absent without authorisation, with the case referred to senior officers for appropriate directions.

Originally published in The News