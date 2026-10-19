Karachi temperature expected to remain above normal in November: Met Office

A volunteer sprays water on a bypasser´s face to cool off during a hot summer day along a street in Karachi on June 24, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Hot and dry weather is expected to persist in Karachi until Friday, with the intensity of the heat likely to remain high and temperatures potentially reaching 38°C during the period, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Met Office, temperatures in the city may rise to 38°C by Friday, while the mercury is expected to settle between 34°C and 36°C after Friday, indicating that daytime temperatures will remain relatively high even as the weather pattern changes.

The department said cooler nights had already begun in Karachi, with night-time temperatures expected to fall to around 22°C in the coming days, although the overall temperature pattern is likely to remain warmer than normal.

The PMD also forecast above-normal temperatures in Karachi during November, saying daytime temperatures could range between 33°C and 35°C, while night-time readings are expected to remain between 19°C and 22°C throughout the month.

The normal daytime temperature for Karachi in November is 32.6°C, while the usual night-time temperature is 17.7°C. The forecast suggests that both daytime and night-time temperatures may remain above these monthly averages.