King Charles' surprise celebration as Prince William prepares to leave UK

King Charles' surprise celebration as Prince William plans to leave UK

King Charle has been celebrated in India days after Prince William's surprise announcement.

British High Commission in New Delhi celebrated the King’s birthday, paying tribute to him as the UK’s Head of State.

The celebration comes just after the future British monarch announced his return to Mumbai next month for the 2026 Earthshot Prize — his ambitious £5 million mission to heal the planet. Princess Catherine is likely to join him.

The evening also marked a farewell to High Commissioner Lindy Cameron who is set to move back to the UK.

The event was attended by UK Secretaries of State Dame Angela Eagle, Douglas Alexander and Jonathan Reynolds alongside a powerhouse delegation of eight mayors and leaders from northern England, business and university leaders.

India’s Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh was invited as the Chief Guest.

King Charles' most recent official visit to India was in November 2019 when he visited New Delhi and Mumbai to celebrate British-India connections with a focus on sustainable markets, climate change, and social finance.

The Prince of Wales, 44, will be heading to Mumbai next month for a two-day summit, culminating in the starry environmental Awards night on 17 November.

The 2026 Prize has now announced four presenters: Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek, actresses Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.