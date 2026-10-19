DPM Dar arrives in Tajikistan to lead Pakistan's delegation at SCO moot

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrives in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of Government meeting. — X@ForeignOfficePk

Dar to hold bilateral meetings with Tajik leadership and SCO counterparts.

SCO council to discuss trade, finance, connectivity and budgetary matters.

Member states to adopt joint communique, statements and key decisions.



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to lead Pakistan’s delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting, scheduled for October 19–20.

Upon arrival, DPM Dar was received by Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, who is also co-chair of the Pakistan–Tajikistan Joint Commission, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement on Monday.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Irfan Ahmed, and the country’s National Coordinator for the SCO, Khalil Hashmi, along with senior Tajik government officials, were also present to receive him.

Besides participating in the proceedings of the meeting, DPM Dar will meet Tajikistan’s leadership and his counterparts from SCO member states on the sidelines of the summit, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

Dar will lead Pakistan’s delegation to the meeting at the invitation of Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda.

The prime ministers of Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, along with the vice president of Iran and India’s external affairs minister, will represent their respective countries at the CHG meeting.

The Council of Heads of Government is the SCO’s second-highest decision-making institution and provides guidance on a range of areas, including the economy, finance, trade, connectivity, commerce, socio-economic cooperation and the organisation’s budgetary matters.

The meeting will also adopt a joint communique, statements and important decisions.

During his visit, Dar will call on the president and prime minister of Tajikistan. He will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from SCO member states on the sidelines of the CHG meeting, the FO added.