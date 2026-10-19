PM Shehbaz vows to promote quality education through AI initiatives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses MoU ceremony between the Ministry of Education and Gauth AI in Islamabad. — X/@PakPMO

Pakistan, Gauth AI sign MoU to promote tech-led development.

Gauth would provide 4000 free subscriptions to Pakistan.

Paid versions of Gauth AI being launched in Pakistan: IT minister.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government would provide all possible resources and facilities to Daanish schools, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring quality education and creating new opportunities for students, teachers and the younger generation across the country through artificial intelligence (AI).

Addressing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Ministry of Education and Gauth AI, the prime minister termed the agreement a significant step towards expanding educational opportunities and welcomed the provision of free subscriptions by the technology company.

He said the first 4,000 subscriptions being gifted by Gauth to Pakistan would help students and teachers benefit from modern educational tools. Of these, 1,000 subscriptions would be allocated to teachers associated with the government’s Daanish schools initiative.

The prime minister said the government had provided all possible facilities to students, adding that Daanish schools were a magnificent educational institution offering free education.

“There is no dearth of resources, and the government will provide all possible resources to the Daanish schools,” he said, reiterating the government’s resolve to support the institutions and their students.

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the initiative reflected the prime minister’s vision of promoting information technology-led development and improving the education sector through modern digital solutions.

She said TikTok had made its AI technology available for Pakistan, while the paid versions of Gauth AI were being launched in Pakistan, making it the first country after the United States to receive this facility.

Regional Director of Global Public Policy at ByteDance Ltd Maria Kohan said technology had the potential to inspire creativity, unlock opportunities and transform lives, particularly in the field of education.

She said ByteDance had already been contributing to educational awareness through TikTok, adding that its dedicated STEM feed, launched in Pakistan in partnership with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, was helping young people explore educational content in new ways.

She said the launch of Gauth in Pakistan marked another step in the company’s commitment to supporting education through technology.

Gauth is an AI-powered study platform designed to make learning easier, more interactive and accessible. It offers step-by-step explanations, personalised AI tutoring and interactive study tools to help students understand concepts rather than merely find answers.

She said Gauth was already serving more than 200 million users globally and the company was pleased to bring the platform to Pakistan’s young people.

She said the subscriptions would provide access to AI-powered tools to support teaching and improve students’ learning experiences.

In addition, Gauth would provide 180 free subscriptions for local students, she added.