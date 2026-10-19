Barbara Palvin makes rare statement about walking VS after welcoming baby

Barbara Palvin has barely had six weeks to settle into motherhood, but she’s already back on the Victoria’s Secret runway — and planning a Halloween party on the side!

The model, 33, made her return at the October 18 fashion show in Los Angeles, wearing a sheer pink negligee with script detailing, rosy makeup and a bouncy blowout.

Her biggest new role, however, is being mom to daughter Sylvie, whom she welcomed with husband Dylan Sprouse.

Speaking exclusively to People magazine backstage, Palvin said returning so soon after giving birth felt empowering.

“I’m going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which I think in the U.S. most people have to go back after six weeks. So it’s not that big of a deal,” she said.

“I’m feeling great. I think it’s very empowering that the Victoria’s Secret team is having me at the show and we’re supporting women.”

Motherhood has been an adventure, though not exactly a predictable one.

“It’s been a ride, like a fun one, but also scary. It’s like a roller coaster, I guess,” Palvin admitted.

Thankfully, she says Sprouse, 34, is embracing fatherhood just as enthusiastically.

“Dylan’s great. He always wanted to be a dad, and I think he’s amazing as a girl dad,” she said. “I think he was meant to be a girl dad. He didn’t know it before, but he was meant to be one.”

The proud husband watched from the audience as Palvin returned to the runway, while the couple continued figuring out life with their newborn.

“He’s stepping into the role. We’re both learning. It’s a big adjustment. We’re trying our best,” she added.

And apparently, there’s no slow season for this new mom. Palvin is already organizing the family’s Halloween festivities.

“I’m throwing the whole Halloween party, so everything [has been] planned for months now,” she revealed, teasing that Sylvie has several costume options. “There are multiple options for baby girls,” she said excitedly.