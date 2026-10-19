CDF Munir, new Saudi envoy stress stronger defence ties, strategic coordination

Saudi Arabia's newly appointed ambassador to Pakistan Dr Rajeh Tami Albugamy calls on Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on October 19, 2026. — ISPR

CDF Munir, new Saudi envoy stress stronger defence collaboration.

Both sides satisfied over progress under Makkah defence pact: ISPR.

Islamabad, Riyadh reaffirm longstanding ties rooted in mutual trust.

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Saudi Arabia's newly appointed ambassador to Pakistan Dr Rajeh Tami Albugamy have stressed the need to strengthen defence collaboration and strategic coordination between the two countries.

The two held a meeting at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday, where they discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security dynamics, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over progress made under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (MJDA), underscoring the importance of strengthening defence cooperation and institutional linkages.

Field Marshal Munir congratulated Albugamy on his appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure would further strengthen the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The military's media wing said the relationship between Islamabad and Riyadh is rooted in shared faith, mutual trust and strategic partnership.

The meeting comes a day after ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the MJDA's collective deterrence could come into play if diplomatic efforts failed and the regional crisis escalated into military conflict.

In an interview with Independent Arabia on Sunday, the top military spokesperson described the alliance as defensive in nature and said it was not directed against any particular country.

He warned that a failure to reach a negotiated outcome could lead to military confrontation, stressing that expanding the conflict in the Middle East was not in the interest of any country.

The ISPR chief also called for regional states to resolve their differences through dialogue rather than fighting one another.

He said Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity remained a foremost priority for Pakistan, adding that protecting Islam's two holiest sites was equally important.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said Pakistan's position had been conveyed through the country's political and military leadership.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the MJDA on August 7 during the Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit for Joint Defence. Under the agreement, an armed attack against any one of the three signatories is to be regarded as an attack against all three, establishing a mutual-defence commitment.

The ISPR chief said the agreement had advanced significantly in a short period and reflected the combined thinking of the three countries. He also emphasised that the Makkah alliance aimed to promote regional peace, stability and security.