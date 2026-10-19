Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in ODI tri-series opener

Players from Pakistan and Sri Lanka shake hands following the first match of the ODI tri-nation series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on October 18, 2026. — PCB

The International Cricket Council (ICC) penalised Pakistan and Sri Lanka for slow over-rates during the opening match of the ODI tri-series, which also features England, in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

According to the ICC, Pakistan have been fined 10% of their match fee while Sri Lanka were penalised for 5% of the match fee.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charges.

Jeff Crowe, the match referee, imposed the sanctions after Pakistan were ruled to be two overs short and Sri Lanka were ruled to be one over short after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi and his Sri Lankan counterpart Kusal Mendis pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Salman Ali Agha’s century and a clinical bowling performance guided Pakistan to a 37-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match.

Chasing a target of 306, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 268 in 48.1 overs as Pakistan’s bowlers, led by captain Shaheen Afridi, delivered an impressive performance.