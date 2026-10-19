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Miley Cyrus breaks down while remembering Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton died on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80

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Published October 19, 2026

Miley Cyrus breaks down while remembering Dolly Parton
Miley Cyrus breaks down while remembering Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus became emotional while talking about her godmother Dolly Parton during a special night at the Hollywood Bowl.

The singer shared a personal memory of Dolly that meant a lot to her as it was clear how much she still misses her.

Miley told the audience that one reason she wanted to perform at the venue was because she had seen Dolly perform there for the first and only time.

She, however, remembered going to watch her godmother, not as a singer sharing the stage with a star, but simply as someone who wanted to enjoy her show.

READ MORE: Why Miley Cyrus dropped her last name?

Miley said Dolly would have loved to bring her on stage in matching outfits. But that night, she wanted to watch Dolly just like everyone else in the crowd.

The music icon also recalled how the late music legend started that concert with “The Best of Both Worlds”, the famous song from Miley’s Disney show Hannah Montana.

Dolly played Aunt Dolly on the show, just as she was Miley’s godmother in real life.

After sharing the memory, Miley sang Dolly’s hit “Jolene”. She then performed her own song “Wrecking Ball” while holding a picture of Dolly.

Miley earlier shared how difficult the loss was for her, writing, “The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share.”

Their bond went beyond music and fame. Dolly had been part of Miley’s life since before she became famous, making the memory even more special.

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