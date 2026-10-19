IBA Karachi, AKU, Habib University join hands to advance AI-driven teaching, learning

IBA Karachi Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi (front-left), AKU President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin (front-centre), and Habib University President Wasif Rizvi (front-right) sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for AI-driven teaching and learning through academic collaboration and innovation. — Institute of Business Administration

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi, Aga Khan University and Habib University (HU) have joined hands to advance AI-driven teaching and learning through academic collaboration and innovation.

IBA Karachi, in collaboration with AKU and HU, hosted the Annual Teaching and Learning Symposium 2026 at IBA's Main Campus.

Themed "AI in Pedagogy", the symposium brought together academic leaders, educators, researchers and teaching professionals from Karachi, across Pakistan and internationally to explore the opportunities and challenges artificial intelligence presents for higher education.

In her welcome remarks, IBA Karachi Office of Academic Quality and Excellence Director and Conference Chair Dr Sana Tauseef emphasised the importance of institutional collaboration in addressing AI's impact on education and acknowledged the leadership of all three universities.

AKU Institute for Educational Development Dean Dr Farid Panjwani described the symposium as a significant milestone in advancing teaching and learning through collective efforts.

A leadership panel, titled "Teaching for Today and Tomorrow: What Should Universities Stop, Start, and Continue in the AI Era," was moderated by IBA Karachi Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi.

It featured AKU President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin; Habib University President Wasif Rizvi, Durbeen CEO Salma Aslam, and Beaconhouse National University Vice Chancellor Dr Moeed W Yusuf.

A key highlight of the symposium was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IBA Karachi, AKU and HU, reaffirming the three institutions' shared commitment to academic collaboration and innovation in teaching and learning.

The keynote address, titled "Critical Thinking and Agency in the Age of AI: Time to Re-think Higher Education?", was delivered by Norway's University of Oslo Professor Dr Fazilat Siddiq.

She highlighted the importance of critical thinking, learner agency, and technological, pedagogical and content knowledge in higher education.

The symposium also featured interactive sessions, an EdTech Innovation Showcase, Visual Voices and a student performance.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony and closing remarks by AKU Quality, Teaching and Learning Vice Provost Dr Jane Rarieya and HU Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr Mohammad Shahid Shaikh, who reaffirmed the importance of academic collaboration in advancing higher education.