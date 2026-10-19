Jason Segel marries Kayla Radomski after three years of dating

The couple tied the knot at The Huntington Garden Library Botanical Gardens in Pasadena

Jason Segel is married to Kayla Radomski.

The How I Met Your Mother star tied the knot with the So You Think You Can Dance alum, 35, on Saturday, October 17, according to photos shared by Radomski and wedding guests to their Instagram Stories.

“Yesterday was an absolute dream… More to come… Love, Mrs. Segel” the blushing bride wrote in one post while gushing in another, “Idk if I will ever stop crying. I’m so happy!”

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Photos from the celebration showed Radomski wearing a white wedding gown decorated with pink painted flowers, while Segel looked dapper in a dark tuxedo. The newlyweds were also pictured holding each other close and gazing into each other’s eyes.

The couple exchanged vows at The Huntington Library Botanical Gardens in Pasadena, California, the same place where Segel, 46, asked Radomski, 35, to marry her last year. They announced their engagement in June 2025, after two years of dating.

The newlyweds made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Golden Globes and have made several public appearances since. Most recently, Radomski supported Segel at the 2026 Emmy Awards, saying she “could not be more proud” of him and calling him her “forever love” and “best friend.”

READ MORE: Jason Segel gets engaged to girlfriend Kayla Radomski