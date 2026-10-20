Georgina Cates' death goes unreported for five months

Georgina Cates, the British actress who starred opposite Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman in An Awfully Big Adventure, has died at 51.

She died on 6 May, but her death went unreported for more than five months.

It came to wider attention after Andrew Marshall, creator of the BBC sitcom 2point4 Children, posted about her on X on Saturday, remembering her as “lovely and talented”.

No cause of death has been made public.

Her daughter, Naiia, announced the death weeks earlier on Instagram, calling her mother “beautiful” and “free-spirited”.

She thanked her for her creativity, curiosity and bravery to always be true to herself.

Naiia’s father, Scream and Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich, replied in the comments: “I love you more than words can say sweetheart.”

Cates was married to Ulrich from 1997 until 2005. They met at an Oscars party after she moved to Los Angeles, and had twins, Naiia and Jakob, in 2001.

Born Clare Elaine Woodgate, Cates started out on 2point4 Children in 1991.

She was reportedly considered too experienced for the teenage lead in Mike Newell’s An Awfully Big Adventure until she auditioned again as Georgina Cates.

The 1995 film premiered at Cannes, and the New York Times critic Janet Maslin wrote that it “belongs to Miss Cates”.

She went on to appear in Frankie Starlight, Clay Pigeons (1998) alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Vince Vaughn, Big City Blues, Stiff Upper Lips, Sinner and Jackass: Bad Grandpa.

Her last on-screen credit was Everlasting in 2016. She is survived by Naiia and Jakob.