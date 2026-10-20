McCullum warns England of challenges in Pakistan ODI tri-series

England's white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum during the press conference after the match on June 29, 2026. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: England must adapt quickly to subcontinent conditions and produce their best cricket against Pakistan and Sri Lanka to reach the final of the ODI tri-series, white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum has said.

Speaking ahead of England’s campaign in Pakistan, McCullum acknowledged the challenges of facing two strong opponents in conditions that demand flexibility and quick adjustments.

‘Pakistan are a very strong side, obviously. When you come to this part of the world, you have to do things differently. Playing subcontinent teams in subcontinent conditions has its own challenges,’ McCullum said.

‘We want to be a team that can compete in all conditions against any opposition. That’s a challenge we need to embrace. We need to make sure we’re able to adjust to whatever the conditions are.’

McCullum said the tri-series would test England’s ability to adapt to different opponents, adding that his side would need to perform at its best to secure a place in the final.

‘Particularly in a tri-series, you’re going to have to bounce between two different oppositions as well. It’s a real opportunity for us. We’re respectful of how strong both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are. We’re going to have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance of making the final,’ he said.

McCullum welcomes return to Pakistan

The former New Zealand captain also expressed his pleasure at returning to Pakistan, praising the hospitality and competitive cricket the team had experienced during previous visits.

‘Firstly, it’s wonderful to be back in Pakistan. We have toured Pakistan a number of times over the last few years, and each time we have enjoyed not just the hospitality but also the hard-fought cricket,’ he said.

McCullum acknowledged that England had experienced both victories and defeats against Pakistan, describing the challenge of facing Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the tri-series as one his side was looking forward to.

He also praised the weather and playing conditions, saying England were pleased to be back in the country.

‘The weather is beautiful, the conditions are amazing, and the hospitality is always outstanding. We feel very pleased to be here,’ he added.

England prioritise adaptability

McCullum said England would not rely on a rigid formula but would instead focus on responding to the conditions and challenges presented by each match.

‘I’m not really sure what that term actually means. For us, we just want to be a team that is competitive in all conditions against any opposition. That means you’ve got to be adaptable throughout,’ he said.

‘We don’t have any kind of binary process for how we want to go about playing. We just want to make sure that we play what’s in front of us, adapt as quickly as we can, and hopefully play the best cricket we can to give ourselves a chance,’ he concluded.