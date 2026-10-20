Steel magnate accuses George Clooney of hypocrisy in defamation case

George Clooney has been accused of hypocrisy in a defamation case against a human rights group he co-founded.

Libyan steel magnate Ahmed Gadalla is suing The Sentry, which published a 25-page report accusing him of money laundering, gun running and funding Russian mercenaries.

Gadalla, who also chairs a state-owned steel company, says in court documents that the report’s “entire narrative was false”.

Read more: George Clooney chooses side after Jimmy Kimmel vs. Donald Trump controversy

He also says The Sentry “does not meet even the standard of a tabloid”, because it failed to check its facts and refused to print his response.

The point about hypocrisy is aimed at Clooney.

He and Don Cheadle make up The Sentry’s two-man advisory board, and Clooney has criticised British tabloids for “irresponsible” and “dangerous” journalism when they wrote about his family.

He has also accused the media in general of failing to check facts.

In 2014, he said the Daily Mail printed a “completely fabricated” story about his then fiancée’s mother.

Clooney has reportedly donated $1 million to The Sentry through his Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The Sentry, co-founded by Clooney and John Prendergast, published its investigation into Gadalla in April.

It described him as the “money man” for Libya’s Haftar family, and said he controls banks, helped arrange arms smuggling in violation of a UN embargo, and used $300 million in loans to help finance a failed attack on Tripoli in 2019 and 2020.

It called for sanctions against him.

Gadalla, also known as Ahmed Alushibe, has said he utterly rejects the accusations and that his lawyers are challenging them.

None of The Sentry’s allegations have been tested in court. Clooney has not publicly responded to the hypocrisy claim.

Read more: George Clooney receives Venice Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement