Multan employer arrested for allegedly chasing, running over 15-year-old orphan

The boy is seen running before the car strikes him down. — Screengrab via Geo News

CCTV footage shows boy fleeing before being struck by vehicle.

Police say boy was sent to suspect to learn electrical work.

Say victim had been working with suspect for about 7 days.



MULTAN: A 15-year-old boy was allegedly chased and run over by a man in a car at a private housing society in Multan after leaving work at the suspect’s house, police said, adding that the suspect had been arrested and a murder case registered.

The victim, identified as Waseem, lived at an orphanage run by a non-governmental organisation (NGO). Multan City Police Officer Akhtar Farooq said the orphanage administration had sent him to the suspect, identified as Tauqeer, seven days earlier to learn a trade.

Tauqeer, who undertook electrical work at various buildings, was teaching the boy to become an electrician, the police officer said.

According to police, the boy left the work, prompting the suspect to pursue him in his car. CCTV footage reportedly shows the teenager running away before the car strikes him.

Police said initial investigations had found no evidence that the boy had committed theft.

Orphanage staff questioned

Police have detained some members of the orphanage administration for questioning as part of the investigation.

Farooq said children from the orphanage had previously been sent to the suspect for vocational training. Investigators are examining the circumstances in which Waseem was sent to work with him and the events leading to his death.

The murder case was registered with the police as complainant, the city police officer said.

Boy buried in Muzaffargarh

Waseem was originally from Muzaffargarh. His body was taken there by his uncle and maternal uncle after the incident.

His funeral prayer was held in the village of Daultpur and he was buried in the local ancestral graveyard. Only close relatives and orphanage officials attended the funeral, according to the available reports.

The funeral was held promptly because of the condition of the body, the reports said.

Police said the investigation was continuing.