Pakistan, Qatar agree to deepen internal security cooperation

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Qatari counterpart Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha on Oct 20, 2026. — X@MOIofficialGoP

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets Qatari counterpart in Doha.

Naqvi, Qatari counterpart discuss current regional situation.

Both ministers reaffirm commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to strengthen their security partnership and expand bilateral cooperation in internal security, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on Tuesday.

The two sides held detailed discussions on expanding cooperation in areas related to internal security, the ministry said in the statement.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between their respective interior ministries and agreed to enhance their partnership in internal security.

Naqvi said Pakistan and Qatar were working together for regional peace and stability, reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to working with Doha on matters of mutual interest, particularly those related to internal security and regional stability.

The Qatari interior minister said his country attached great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Both ministers reiterated their resolve to strengthen ties between their ministries and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting took place a day after Naqvi addressed the 8th Global Security Forum in Doha, where he said Pakistan and Qatar had worked together to promote regional peace and stability.

Addressing the Global Security Forum in Doha on Monday, Naqvi said Pakistan had made every possible effort to bring Washington and Tehran to the negotiating table. He added that there were moments when tensions escalated sharply, but Islamabad did not give up its efforts.

His remarks come amid mounting regional tensions, as Yemen’s internationally recognised government forces continue to fight Houthi rebels, who are also targeting Saudi Arabia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday that Tehran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days remained on the table, but progress depended on Washington's response to Iran's conditions.

Against this backdrop, Naqvi praised Qatar's diplomatic efforts to mediate between the United States and Iran, saying Islamabad and Doha had worked together to prevent further escalation in the region.

"Peace cannot be achieved in a single meeting. It requires patience, trust and continuous efforts," Naqvi said, underscoring the need for sustained diplomatic engagement to resolve conflicts.