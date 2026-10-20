England opt to field first against Pakistan in second ODI tri-series match

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) flips the coin as England captain Harry Brook (centre) calls during the toss ahead of the second match of the ODI tri-nation series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 20, 2026. — PCB

England won the toss and elected to bowl first against hosts Pakistan in the second match of the ongoing ODI tri-series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi said that Pakistan have made no changes to their playing XI for the second tri-series ODI match.

The match marks England’s first ODI appearance in Pakistan since 2005.

England hold a dominant head-to-head record against Pakistan, leading 57-32 in 92 one-day internationals.

Salman Ali Agha’s century and a clinical bowling performance guided Pakistan to a 37-run win over Sri Lanka in the opening match.

Chasing a target of 306, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 268 in 48.1 overs as Pakistan’s bowlers, led by captain Shaheen Afridi, delivered an impressive performance.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also penalised Pakistan and Sri Lanka for slow over-rates during the opening match of the ODI tri-series.

According to the ICC, Pakistan have been fined 10% of their match fee while Sri Lanka were penalised for 5% of the match fee.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

England: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid and Sonny Baker.