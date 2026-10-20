Tech cooperation with US 'necessity, not a choice': envoy

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh addressing the session. — Reporter

DALLAS: Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has said that close ties between Pakistan and the US in the technology sector are a necessity rather than a choice, as the two countries complement each other in IT and other fields.

He was addressing the "Pak-US Tech Connect 2026" at the Wyndham DFW Airport hotel in Irving on Monday. The event was organised by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and OPEN Global in collaboration with the Consulate General of Pakistan in Houston.

The panel discussion is underway. — Reporter

Sheikh said around 60-62% of Pakistan's services exports went to the American market. Between 60-65% of the country's population is under 30, which he described as its most valuable asset. He said Pakistan's young workforce, combined with the US market's technology, investment and business opportunities, could form a strong basis for cooperation.

"That is why maintaining relations is not a matter of choice for Pakistan and the US. We must have relations, especially in this most important sector," he said, adding that the aim was to connect Pakistani companies with American firms interested in future trade partnerships and joint ventures.

Addressing the event, PSEB CEO Faisal Jeddy said around 25,000 computer science and IT graduates join Pakistan's workforce every year. IT exports had grown steadily over the past three to four years, he said, adding that September recorded the second-highest monthly figure on record. The US was the largest market for Pakistan's IT exports, followed by the Middle East and the UK.

Participants of the summit.— Reporter

Arbisoft's Khawaja Hammad Haider said Pakistan was rich in IT talent, but the challenge was connecting it with the needs of American and international markets.

PakAm Global CEO Imran Jan said Pakistani IT professionals should focus more on serving American and international companies remotely, adding that improving internet access in Pakistan would help businesses expand across borders.

Artificial intelligence specialist Babar Bhatti said the required skills remained scarce in Pakistan and called for strengthening the education system and AI expertise.