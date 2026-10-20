Sindh raises age limit for CCE exams to 33 years

This representational image shows candidates appear in an examination. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has approved an increase in the upper age limit for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) from 30 to 33 years, while also increasing the number of attempts allowed for the examination from three to five.

The decisions were taken at a Sindh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the CM House in Karachi, according to a spokesperson.

The cabinet approved a series of reforms to the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC), including changes to the age limit, the number of attempts permitted and the minimum qualifying marks for the CCE.

Under the approved changes, candidates will be allowed to appear in the competitive examination up to five times instead of the existing three attempts. The upper age limit for appearing in the examination has also been raised by three years, from 30 to 33 years.

The provincial cabinet further approved reducing the minimum qualifying marks for CCE 2026 from 40% to 33%.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the introduction of computerised testing for examinations comprising a single paper, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, CM Shah also briefed the cabinet on his recent visit to China, the spokesperson said.

The meeting also discussed 29 agenda items relating to various provincial departments, according to the chief minister's spokesperson.

Provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, the chief secretary and other senior officials attended the meeting.