DPM Dar stresses Afghanistan's stability for regional peace at SCO moot

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar addresses the narrow-format session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe on October 20, 2026. — X/ @ForeignOfficePk

DPM Dar addresses high-level SCO moot in Dushanbe.

Says Pakistan wants a peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan.

Urges Kabul to prevent Afghan soil from being used against Pakistan.



ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday stressed that stability in Afghanistan is imperative for safeguarding peace and stability in the region.

Addressing the narrow-format session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the DPM said that Pakistan continues to be desirous of a peaceful, stable, regionally integrated and prosperous Afghanistan, which is at peace with itself and its neighbours.

“We have made sincere efforts to support Afghanistan's development and the well-being of its people,” the top diplomat said, adding that Islamabad has only one expectation from the Afghan Taliban regime, in return, that Afghan territory should not be used for terrorism against Pakistan or the rest of the world.

“Sustainable economic development cannot be guaranteed without durable peace and security in the region,” he added.

The DPM said that Pakistan remains committed to a peaceful and stable neighbourhood as an essential foundation for regional development and prosperity.

Since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021, Pakistan has witnessed a sharp rise in cross-border terrorist incidents, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of terrorist attacks in 12 years during September 2026. Islamabad has repeatedly urged Kabul to prevent its territory from being used by militant organisations to carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that the Afghan Taliban regime has failed to take effective action against groups responsible for attacks on Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Targeted investments

Addressing the moot, the DPM said: “For our region to achieve seamless economic integration, targeted investments in core sectors, most notably in energy and transport, are vital.

He said that Pakistan strongly advocates for expanding investments into high-potential industries, including agriculture, mining and minerals, and information technology, to build a resilient and interconnected economic future for all our nations.

The deputy prime minister said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offers every SCO partner a compelling opportunity to participate in and accelerate our shared journey toward comprehensive economic integration.

Pakistan also believes that Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation, innovation, energy cooperation and international information security should become important pillars of future cooperation within the SCO, he added.

With these priorities in mind, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled Pakistan's vision for its SCO Chairmanship under the theme "Turning Vision into Action: Connectivity, Innovation and Shared Prosperity", Dar said.

The DPM said: “We reiterate the need to accelerate efforts to promote the use of national currencies for mutual settlement and establishing the SCO Development Bank, SCO Development Fund and an Investment Fund. Such tools and measures will advance development initiatives and help the SCO region to offset international financial shocks.