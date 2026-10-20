Netflix hit with another major setback as senior lead steps down

Netflix is facing another big change as Dan Lin, the head of its film division, is leaving the company after almost like three years.

His exit came just days after Bela Bajaria, who was in charge of its content, also left.

Having two senior leaders leave in the same week brought more attention to the changes happening inside Netflix.

Lin, however, played an important role in the giant streaming platform’s film business. One of the biggest success during his time was KPop Demon Hunters, which became hit with viewers and won an Academy Award.

Before joining Netflix, he worked at Warner Bros. Pictures and helped produce films like Sherlock Holmes and The Lego Movie.

READ MORE: Netflix cuts 1,000 jobs in biggest layoff round since 2022: Here's why

Netflix is dealing with more than changes in its leadership. Last week, the company cut around 1,000 jobs as well.

It is also facing competition from YouTube, where people are spending more time watching videos.

Some Netflix shows have also struggled to attract as many viewers in their second seasons as the company’s stock fell by 23% since the start of 2026, adding more pressure on the streaming service.

So now, former Disney executive Peter Rice will take charge of Netflix’s film division until a new head is decided.

He will also replace Bajaria and begin his new role on October 26.