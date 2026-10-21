Multan orphan's prime murder suspect shot dead in alleged encounter after custody escape

The boy is seen running before the car strikes him down. — Screengrab via Geo News

Police say suspect had escaped custody while on four-day physical remand.

Say police attempted to stop motorcycle riders near Northern Bypass.

CCD claims Tauqeer was killed by his accomplice's gunfire.

BAHAWALPUR: The prime suspect in the brutal killing of an orphaned teenager in Multan has been killed in an alleged encounter with Punjab's Crime Control Department (CCD) near Bahawalpur, police said early on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Tauqeer Nazir, had escaped from the custody of Multan's DHA police station while on a four-day physical remand in connection with the murder of Waseem Abbas, according to police.

CCD District Officer Irfan Akbar said a police team attempted to stop two men riding a motorcycle near the Northern Bypass in Bahawalpur.

He said the men opened fire on the police while attempting to flee, leading to an exchange of fire in which Tauqeer was killed.

According to the CCD official, Tauqeer was struck by bullets fired by his accomplice, who managed to escape.

Suspect was on four-day police remand

A judicial magistrate in Multan had handed Tauqeer over to police on a four-day physical remand for questioning in connection with the teenager's murder.

The suspect was also reportedly assaulted by lawyers during his appearance in court yesterday.

Police said another accomplice of Tauqeer, identified as Amjad, was already on the run in connection with the teenager's murder.

Police have not explained how Tauqeer escaped custody while on remand or how he reached Bahawalpur. Authorities have yet to disclose when or how he escaped police custody before the alleged encounter.

Teenager allegedly chased and run over

Tauqeer was the main suspect in the killing of Waseem Abbas, an orphaned teenager who was allegedly chased and run over by a car in Multan's Royal Orchard housing society.

According to police, Waseem had been living at an NGO-run orphanage before being sent to work with Tauqeer about a week before his death to learn electrical work.

The teenager reportedly wanted to leave the job because of alleged mistreatment.

Police said Tauqeer pursued Waseem in a car after the boy fled his workplace and allegedly ran him over.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the teenager running away before being struck by the vehicle.

Police said their initial investigation had found no evidence that Waseem was involved in theft.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari had earlier said Tauqeer and his associate, identified as Amjad, allegedly chased the teenager for about one kilometre before running him over.

A murder case was registered against the suspects under Sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police also detained several orphanage staff members for questioning as part of their investigation.

Waseem, who belonged to Muzaffargarh district, was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Daultpur village.