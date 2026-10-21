Makkah joint defence pact binds Pakistan, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia for first 10 years

Turkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud leave after a committee meeting of Makkah defence pact in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 5, 2026. — Reuters

Pact treats armed attack on one member as attack on all, pact text shows.

Turkiye role expected to be limited to equipment, intel, weapons systems.

Parliament commission could debate pact ​as early as Friday, says source.



Turkiye has submitted a defence pact with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to parliament for ratification, three parliamentary sources said on Tuesday, moving Nato's second-largest army closer to a formal mutual defence commitment with Riyadh as it faces Houthi attacks.

The Makkah Joint Defence Alliance, signed by the three countries in August, stipulates that an armed attack on one member will be considered an attack on all, committing the signatories to mutual assistance against external aggression.

The agreement's first article says the parties shall use "all necessary means" to eliminate threats to one another's territorial integrity, sovereignty or internationally recognised borders, according to a text seen by Reuters.

"In the event one of the parties is subjected to an armed attack or military aggression by another country or group of countries, the parties shall immediately provide assistance to the party under attack, utilising the full range of mutual assistance measures available to them," Article 2 of the agreement says.

The provision, similar to Nato's Article 5, refers to Article 51 of the UN Charter, which covers the individual or collective right of states to self-defence against armed attack.

The three countries will determine the scope and nature of support after objectively assessing the assistance required and will cooperate within their available resources, including military capabilities, the same article says.

10-year minimum commitment

The agreement stipulates that none of the three signatories can withdraw during the first 10 years from its entry into force. After that period, any party seeking to leave must give the other signatories at least three months' written notice through diplomatic channels, according to the agreement's text.

The pact will remain in force indefinitely, subject to its withdrawal provisions. Departure by a signatory will not affect activities or projects agreed upon before its withdrawal, while obligations relating to the protection of classified information will remain binding, the text says.

The agreement also requires the parties to maintain the confidentiality of classified information and documents obtained under its provisions. Such material cannot be disclosed or transferred to any state, company or individual outside the parties to the agreement, according to the text.

Amendments may be made through consultations and with the unanimous approval of the agreement's designated "Core Parties", the document says.

Defence cooperation and regional security

At an emergency meeting of the alliance in Riyadh earlier this month, the three countries agreed to ensure the "rapid deployment" of military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks.

Turkiye, which has a robust defence industry, has condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, expressed willingness to help meet Riyadh's military technology needs and agreed to join a Saudi-led coalition to ensure navigational safety in the Red Sea.

The agreement also envisages close cooperation in the defence industry, intelligence sharing, logistical support and the fight against "all means of terrorism", including at the operational level. It also provides for joint training and cooperation in research, development and advanced technologies.

Parliamentary ratification is required for Turkiye to formally approve the agreement.

Aim to 'strengthen collective deterrence'

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, currently visiting Kyrgyzstan, will refer the agreement to parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee upon his return, two of the sources said. The committee could debate the agreement as early as Friday, another source said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's communications director, Burhanettin Duran, said Turkiye's move marked an important milestone towards institutionalising strategic cooperation among the three nations.

"This strategic partnership developed between our countries aims to strengthen collective deterrence, enhance joint capabilities in the defence sector, and safeguard security and stability in our region," Duran said in a post on X.

A Turkish official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Turkiye's contribution was expected to be limited to military equipment, intelligence sharing and weapons systems, adding that no other form of deployment had taken place under the alliance so far.

Asked how Turkiye could help Saudi Arabia defend against attacks by Yemen's Houthis, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the Makkah Agreement was not an "offensive agreement", adding that Turkiye would not send troops to another country to carry out attacks on its territory.

Turkiye's constitution requires separate parliamentary authorisation to deploy troops abroad, regardless of any international agreement.