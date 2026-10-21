At least 10 killed, dozens injured in Rajanpur bus crash

A passenger bus lies overturned on the Indus Highway in Rajanpur after an accident on October 21, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Bus overturns after hitting divider near Bangla Hidayat in Rajanpur.

Emergency declared at Rajanpur DHQ and nearby hospitals.

Punjab CM orders immediate action against those responsible.



At least 10 passengers were killed and 32 others injured after a speeding bus hit a divider and overturned near Bangla Hidayat on the Indus Highway in Rajanpur district of Punjab, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

The ill-fated bus was travelling from Karachi to Dera Ghazi Khan when the accident occurred.

Rescue teams reached the scene shortly after the accident and shifted the bodies and injured passengers to a nearby hospital.

In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

On her instructions, the Rajanpur deputy commissioner reached the accident site to supervise rescue operations. The Punjab chief minister also directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured passengers and prayed for their speedy recovery.

An emergency was declared at the District Headquarters Hospital in Rajanpur and other nearby hospitals following the accident.

The Punjab CM also directed officials to take immediate action against those responsible for the accident.

Road accidents are frequently reported on highways and motorways across Pakistan, often due to speeding, reckless driving, driver fatigue, and poor vehicle maintenance, with deteriorating road conditions also contributing to such incidents.

The incident comes a day after five people were killed when a speeding car hit a road divider in Multan. All five occupants were residents of Shujaabad.