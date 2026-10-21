Maldives president accorded guard of honour at PM House

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stand stand at the salute dais during guard of honour ceremony at PM House in Islamabad on October 21, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

DPM Ishaq calls on Maldives President Muizzu in Islamabad.

Pakistan, Maldives seek to expand trade, investment ties.

Maldives president in Islamabad accompanied by delegation.



ISLAMABAD: Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu was accorded a guard of honour during a reception at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on Wednesday, where PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the visiting dignitary.

The prime minister and President Muizzu shook hands and exchanged pleasantries during the reception.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Maldives were played as the two leaders stood at the salute dais.

Following the ceremony, the two leaders introduced their respective delegations before proceeding to one-on-one and delegation-level discussions.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also called on the Maldivian president in Islamabad, conveying warm greetings and best wishes from President Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz, a statement released by the Foreign Office read.

DPM Dar warmly welcomed President Muizzu and his delegation to Pakistan, reaffirming the country's commitment to its longstanding fraternal relations with the Maldives.

He underscored the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, education, climate change and tourism.

The deputy prime minister welcomed the participation of the Maldivian business delegation in the Maldives-Pakistan Business Forum and expressed hope that business-to-business engagements would yield concrete trade and investment opportunities.

President Muizzu appreciated the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation. He expressed the Maldives' desire to deepen its close relations with Pakistan and explore new avenues of mutually beneficial cooperation, the statement said.

President Muizzu arrived in Islamabad on October 20 on a three-day state visit, accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet President Asif Ali Zardari, who will host a state banquet in his honour. He will also hold restricted and delegation-level talks with PM Shehbaz.

The two sides are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, health, education, tourism, agriculture, defence, maritime security, climate change and people-to-people exchanges. They will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

A Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum will be held during the visit to promote interaction between the business communities of the two countries and explore new opportunities for trade and investment.

According to the FO, several agreements and memorandums of understanding covering different areas of bilateral cooperation are expected to be signed.

The visit is the first by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years and comes as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1966.

Pakistan and the Maldives share close ties rooted in shared faith, mutual respect and longstanding goodwill, with cooperation at regional and international forums. The visit reflects their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.