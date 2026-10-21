Punjab to allow 'province-wide' Basant celebrations in March 2027

People stand with kites on display to mark Basant, a kite-flying festival, in Lahore, Pakistan February 6, 2026. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to allow Basant celebration across the province in the second week of March next year, with plans to regulate kite-making, control prices and introduce safety measures through legislation, sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said an administrative plan had been prepared to allow kite-making at designated locations, while a strategy had also been devised to control the prices of kites and strings.

The provincial government will legislate for Basant, with safety measures and rules governing kite-flying to be incorporated into the law, the sources added.

The designated locations and rules for the celebrations are expected to be announced soon.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had last month approved a 10-day Basant festival in Lahore from January 29 to February 7, 2027, following the festival’s return this year.

According to a spokesperson, the celebrations will be suspended for one day on February 5 to observe Kashmir Day.

CM Maryam had said Basant would help promote Punjab’s historic cultural traditions and directed the authorities concerned to ensure the best possible safety measures.

Lahore celebrated its first Basant festival in more than two decades this year in February after the Punjab government lifted a ban on kite-flying.

The three-day celebrations were held under strict regulations, with roads and streets illuminated with lights and decorations, while rooftop gatherings continued late into the night.

The authorities also introduced measures to facilitate the public, including a free transport service.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb described the successful celebrations as a victory for Lahore and Pakistan, saying an even more vibrant Basant would be seen the following year.