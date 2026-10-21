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Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar, and Indonesia sign defence cooperation accord

"Badr" accord seeks to bolster military production, capabilities and technical cooperation

By
Reuters
|

Published October 21, 2026

Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and State Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hasan Al Sani, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Indonesian Deputy Defence Minister Yusuf Jauhari sign the Badr accord in Doha, Qatar, on October 21, 2026. — Turkish Defence Ministry
Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and State Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hasan Al Sani, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, and Indonesian Deputy Defence Minister Yusuf Jauhari sign the Badr accord in Doha, Qatar, on October 21, 2026. — Turkish Defence Ministry
  • Four countries sign Badr Memorandum of Understanding.
  • Accord aims to strengthen defence industrial capacities.
  • Countries seek greater military training, research cooperation.

ANKARA: Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar, and Indonesia signed an agreement on Wednesday to boost defence cooperation and strengthen defensive capabilities, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the countries signed the "Badr Memorandum of Understanding" in Doha as a sign of their desire to further deepen cooperation and develop partnerships.

"The agreement holds substantial economic importance," it said, adding the accord sought to foster cooperation in military production, boost military capabilities, and help collaboration in technical military training, research and development.

"By leveraging the unique military production capabilities of each country, the initiative will facilitate cooperation and integration, enhance defence industrial capacities, and enable the fulfilment of the needs of allied and friendly nations," it added.

Turkiye, which has NATO's second-largest army and a robust defence industry, has been helping Gulf nations, including Qatar, where it has a military base, bolster their defences amid the US-Israeli war against Iran.

In August, it signed a mutual defence pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, under which an attack on one party constitutes an attack on all. Ankara also has close ties with Indonesia, notably in the defence industry.

The ministry said the Badr accord would strengthen ties between the countries' defence industries and bolster collaboration to promote security and achieve shared objectives.

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