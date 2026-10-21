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JI to launch third phase of anti-petroleum levy protests from Oct 23

Party says govt made no further contact despite agreed meeting

By
Azam Malik
|

Published October 21, 2026

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir addresses the long march in Multan, on September 22, 2026. — Facebook@JIPOfficial1
Jamaat-e-Islami Emir addresses the long march in Multan, on September 22, 2026. — Facebook@JIPOfficial1
  • Nationwide district-level sit-ins planned for Friday.
  • JI seeks complete abolition of petroleum levy.
  • PM meeting to focus on levy withdrawal.

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will launch the third phase of its protest movement against the petroleum levy from October 23, with sit-ins planned across all districts of the country on Friday, the party said.

A JI spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday that the government’s committee had earlier contacted the party to arrange a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

However, the spokesperson said the government had made no further contact despite matters regarding the meeting having been settled.

The party said the abolition of the petroleum levy would be the agenda for any meeting between PM Shehbaz and Hafiz Naeem.

The latest announcement comes after JI had on September 22 postponed the next phase of its march on Islamabad following contact between the prime minister and Hafiz Naeem.

At the time, the JI chief said PM Shehbaz had asked the party to postpone its march and invited its leadership for talks after his return to Pakistan.

Hafiz Naeem had said JI would meet the prime minister but would not abandon its protest movement, which seeks relief for the public through lower fuel prices and the abolition of the petroleum levy.

JI had earlier staged sit-ins at 510 locations across the country and observed a shutdown strike as part of its campaign against rising fuel prices and inflation.

The party has maintained that it would seek written assurances from the government before deciding its future course of action.

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