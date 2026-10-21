OpenAI expands ChatGPT ads to Pakistan, 25 other countries

OpenAI logo and a keyboard in this illustration taken October 19, 2026. — Reuters

OpenAI said on Wednesday it was expanding advertising on ChatGPT to 26 more countries, bringing the total to 89, as ‌the AI company beefs up its advertising business to boost revenue ahead of a potential initial public offering.

The company said more than 100,000 advertisers had run campaigns on the platform since it began testing ads in the United States earlier this year.

The expansion adds 14 more Latin American countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Peru, following launches in Mexico and Brazil.

Ads are also launching in markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, including Nigeria, South Africa, Serbia, Ukraine, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Advertisers can access ChatGPT ads in the new markets through technology partners or use the self-service Ads Manager on OpenAI's platform.

The ads will appear only on ChatGPT's Free and Go plans, while Plus, Pro and Enterprise subscriptions will remain ad-free.

In September, OpenAI introduced AI-powered tools for advertisers and began testing business-sponsored agents with selected US advertisers.