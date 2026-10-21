Palace shares update as King Charles wins big in Wales

King Charles, who turns 78 next month, shows what real leadership looks like as he delivered a huge blow to critics with his wise move in Wales.

Teh british monarch and Camilla's immediate journey from Berkshire to Aberfan reinforced their ironclad commitment to the nation of Wales, delivering a huge blow to those wh compained against the royalty.

The royals boarded a helicopter and flew straight to South Wales to mark the solemn 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster.

Joined by Prince William, the senior royals stood shoulder-to-shoulder with survivors, first responders, and grieving families at the Aberfan Memorial Garden, built directly on the former site of Pantglas Junior School.

Meeting with survivors like Jeff Edwards, who was pulled from the rubble as an eight-year-old pupil at Pantglas, and listening to the Ynysowen Male Voice Choir, the King and Prince William proved that the Crown remains an essential anchor for national unity during times of grief and remembrance.

Kensington Palace and the royal family's official Instagram accounts shared videos and pictures from the visit.

It is worth mentioning here that the late Queen Elizabeth II famously carried the heavy personal weight of her delayed initial visit as the single greatest regret of her 70-year reign.

When her private secretary, Lord Charteris, was once asked whether the monarch held any personal regret from her reign, his single-word answer was "Aberfan."

That painful lesson taught the Palace the importance of immediate presence during moments of national tragedy.

Prince William concluded the emotional visit by unveiling the Aberfan Memorial Tree at Ynysowen Community Primary School, a new steel sculpture created by local craftsmen to ensure future generations never forget.

During his visit, King Charles said it had been “profoundly humbling” to hear the testimonies of survivors. In an address to those gathered for the anniversary, he said: “We have heard stories of heartbreak, but also of heroism. We have heard of the most agonising grief, but also of the most inspiring grace.”

He added: “Throughout all this, and through all the years, your unconquerable spirit has shone all the more brightly for the darkness which it has overcome. No one should ever have to bear what you, as a community, have endured, but no one could have borne it with greater strength, resilience, or hope.

“Please know how deeply we feel with your sorrow, how greatly we admire your strength, and how you will, always, be in our hearts.”