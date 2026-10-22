Queen Camilla's son breaks silence on the ‘nasty' treatment his mother faced

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, has spoken about the very different sides of his mother.

The food writer discussed his mother during an appearance on podcast, Don’t Judge Me, where the conversation leaned towards public’s strong opinions about Camilla and the resilience she has shown over the years.

“Just because everyone's being nice now doesn't mean we don't remember that back in the '90s when it was all pretty nasty,” Tom said, reflecting on the hostility his mother once faced.

He went on to praise Camilla’s ability to put difficult experiences behind her, describing her approach as quintessentially British.

“There have been times that haven’t been so wonderful, but my mother just gets on with it, in that sort of English way: ‘Never complain, never explain’, and just get on with it,” he said.

However, Tom’s relationship with his mother is much like that of any other family.

Despite her royal title, “It's still the same. We still bicker over things,” he admitted.

Tom also looked back on his own teenage years, when his antics gave his parents plenty to contend with.

While he remembers that period with a degree of fondness, he acknowledged that his behaviour was not always easy for his family.

“God, it was fun. how ever chemically induced some of it might have been back in the day.

I don't regret any of that at all. I regret putting my parents through hell and being caught doing it,” he said.

He was asked to to describe his life in three words, he initially joked that it was “not too bad” before recognising the advantages he has enjoyed from birth.

“I've been born lucky. I’ve been born privileged. I never lose sight of that,” he said.