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Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal face trouble in paradise after 2 years together

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal's relationship enters rocky phase amid speculations

By
Web Desk
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Published October 22, 2026

Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal face trouble in paradise after 2 years together
Gracie Abrams, Paul Mescal face trouble in paradise after 2 years together

Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal's relationship has seemingly taken a rocky turn as rumours arise about alleged infidelity.

While the couple were recently seen together at BFI London Film Festival, social media flooded with rumours after an anonymous tip alleged that the Feels Like This hitmaker cheated on the Normal People star with Jack Kennedy Schlossberg.

The rumour gained much traction online, but there was no evidential proof of the allegation, and neither the political personality nor the singer addressed the theories.

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams on how Paul Mescal influences her creative process

Fans too were in disbelief as they flocked to X, and reacted to the news, writing, "I don't think Gracie could do this," and "Nah not the nepo baby….he is a creep."

A third chimed in, "noooo," while one joked, "if real, nice. #womeninmaledominatedfields."

Someone else appealed, "Damn why is everyone cheating on this man."

READ MORE: Gracie Abrams gives fans a rare peek into her relationship with Paul Mescal

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