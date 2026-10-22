Punjab CM directs enforcement of ban on smart glasses, other spy devices

Meta smart glasses on display during the Meta annual Connect conference at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, September 16, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed authorities to ensure a ban on camera-equipped glasses and other spy devices across the province, amid complaints regarding illegal surveillance through spying devices.

The directions come days after the provincial government decided to impose a ban on devices used for spying, including glasses, pens, watches and other gadgets equipped with hidden cameras and recording equipment.

A Punjab Home Department spokesperson had said that strict legal action would be taken against the use, purchase and sale of spying equipment and concealed electronic devices, according to The News.

The decision has been taken to protect citizens' privacy and personal information, particularly to ensure the safety of women and children, the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, complaints have emerged regarding illegal surveillance, harassment and blackmail through the use of spying devices.

The spokesperson maintained that the Punjab government was committed to protecting citizens' fundamental rights, personal information and privacy.

Strict punishment would be imposed for the illegal use of everyday items equipped with hidden cameras, the spokesperson said.

The move comes amid growing global calls for action against "pervert" smart glasses after secretly filmed footage of girls and women appeared online— with a petition in Britain demanding a ban on their sale.

Anyone wearing smart glasses can take photos, film videos, listen to music, make phone calls, translate text or interact with an AI assistant, with sales now hitting the millions, according to AFP.

The devices grabbed attention this summer after a marketing tie-up between Kylie Jenner, beauty mogul and member of the Kardashian dynasty, and tech giant Meta.

Worries reached a peak in the summer in Europe, especially in Britain which saw intense media coverage of so-called "pervert glasses" alongisde reports that Meta is developing a facial recognition feature to be integrated into the devices.

In one case, a 17-year-old girl told British broadcaster Channel 4 News in August how she had been approached by a man who covertly recorded her and their interaction.

Norway's capital Oslo banned the glasses in schools, while France's CNIL data protection watchdog urged "vigilance".